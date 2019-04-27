Former NDSU Quarterback Easton Stick Drafted by Chargers

The Bison Alumni was selected 166th overall in the 5th round by Los Angeles

FARGO, N.D. — Easton Stick is about to start enjoying some much nicer weather during the upcoming football season.

The former NDSU star quarterback was drafted 166th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in day three of the NFL draft.

Stick won three national championships with the bison and is the most winning FCS quarterback, going 49–3 in his career at NDSU.

In the city of angels, Stick is projected to be the third QB in line and will have the benefit of playing behind fifteen year veteran Phillip Rivers and newly added backup Tyrod Taylor.

Stick is the first NDSU player selected in the 2019 draft and the first Bison quarterback to be taken since Carson Wentz went 2nd overall in 2016.