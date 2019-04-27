NDSU Baseball Takes Series with Doubleheader Wins over Western Illinois

Game One: 7-1 NDSU Game Two: NDSU 8-7

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State baseball took a pair of wins over Western Illinois to take the series at home Saturday.

The Bison had the bats going in both games. In game one, the offense was charged behind a three-run fifth inning going on to win in commanding fashion 7-1.

In game two, the Bison held off a late inning relay by the Leathernecks in an 8-7 victory. NDSU scored all of their runs in the first six innings including a three-run third inning.