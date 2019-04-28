Changes Coming For A Number Of Road Projects In FM Metro

Sheyenne Street Project, 52nd Avenue South Project and 19th Avenue North Project

There is another traffic change in the Sheyenne Street project in West Fargo.

Starting Sunday, east and westbound 32nd Avenue West traffic has been shifted to the northside of the intersection.

One driving lane is open in each direction.

Crews will begin the remaining underground and installation of permanent traffic signals.

Detours are in place.

This is the second year of the two-year Sheyenne Street corridor reconstruction project.

Travel on 52nd Avenue South at Veterans Boulevard will get a little more congested starting Monday morning.

Crews will close the intersection for a week to install utilities.

The intersection of 53rd Street South will remain open to north and south traffic to cross 52nd Avenue.

Access to all north and south businesses along this stretch will remain open but you’ll have to follow detours.

The intersection should reopen to traffic by Friday evening.

The entire project should be done in the fall.

Work will resume this week on Fargo’s 19th Avenue North road reconstruction project.

Starting Tuesday at 8 a.m., crews will close the remaining half mile of 19th Avenue North from the east edge of the Horse Park to just east of the 57th

Street North and 19th Avenue intersection to thru traffic.

Access to businesses on the west end of the work zone will be maintained by temporary access roads.

The work should be complete by mid-July.