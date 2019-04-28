MSUM Psychology Club Helps People Step Up to the Mental Health Stigma

This is the first time the club has hosted a 5K

MOORHEAD, Minn. — People are stepping up to the mental health stigma.

Minnesota State University Moorhead’s Psychology Club is hosting a 5K for mental health awareness.

People are going 13 laps around the track at Nemzek Fieldhouse and walking for those affected with a mental disorder.

Club representatives say they want these types of events to reach the whole community.

“We just want to people to realize that the stigma around mental illness should be completely gone,” said Josie Ova, the president of MSUM’s Psychology Club. “Having a mental illness does not mean that it’s any different than having any sort of physical ailment.”

This event is a part of Mental Health Awareness Month, and it’s also the first time the club has held the 5K.