National Weather Service Issues Final Situation Report For 2019 Flood Fight

all river levels will continue to decline at all locations along the Red River and its tributaries

GRAND FORKS, ND — The National Weather Service has issued its final situation report for this year’s flood fight.

They say all river levels will continue to decline at all locations along the Red River and its tributaries.

Several roads near and north of Oslo continue to be impacted due to flooding.

Although levels are slowly falling at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina, they are expected to stay above moderate flood stage through the first week of May.

Additional precipitation over the next week may also slow the rate of the rivers decline.