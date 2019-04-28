National Weather Service Issues Final Situation Report For 2019 Flood Fight

all river levels will continue to decline at all locations along the Red River and its tributaries
TJ Nelson,

GRAND FORKS, ND — The National Weather Service has issued its final situation report for this year’s flood fight.

They say all river levels will continue to decline at all locations along the Red River and its tributaries.

Several roads near and north of Oslo continue to be impacted due to flooding.

Although levels are slowly falling at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina, they are expected to stay above moderate flood stage through the first week of May.

Additional precipitation over the next week may also slow the rate of the rivers decline.

Categories: Flood Fight 2019, Local News, Minnesota News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , , ,

You Might Like

Dr Pepper Is About To Go "Dark"

Dr Pepper is giving its signature beverage a dark, fruity twist and calling it "Dark Berry." It's the brand's first new flavor to launch nationally in the past five years. The soda brings out Dr Pepper's "dark side" with hints…

Governor Doug Burgum Praises Work Of 66th Legislative Assembly

BISMARCK, ND -- Governor Doug Burgum says North Dakota is making strategic investments in its future, funding priorities and delivering citizens a conservative balanced budget without raising taxes. His comments come after the 66th Legislative Assembly adjourned its regular session Friday…