LIVE: KNDS Block Party

NDSU Radio Station Hosting Annual All Ages Music Bash
Adam Ladwig,

 

KNDS 96.3 FM is Fargo’s only college radio station.

And the students there are putting on a block party for the community this weekend.

Assistant manager Brian Jackson tells Adam Ladwig about 15th annual KNDS’ Block Party.

Minneapolis-based band Night Moves are headlining. Jackson describes them as a cross between country, indie and pop music.

Jackson says KNDS prides itself on playing music you won’t hear anywhere else, including some you can’t find on streaming services.

The Block Party is Saturday, May 4th, at The Aquarium in downtown Fargo.

Doors open at 6:00.

The show is all ages. Jackson says that’s rare for The Aquarium.

You can find ticket information by clicking here.

You can discover more music by listening to 96.3 fm in the Fargo/Moorhead area or online at www.kndsradio.org.

