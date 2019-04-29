LIVE: Wish Fast

Unleash your inner superhero.
Emily Welker,

If you’re in superhero withdrawal after watching this weekend’s record-breaking “Avengers: Endgame,” we’ve got a way you can play superhero yourself, for a great cause.

The Wish Fast 5k and 10k run this weekend raises money to help out sick kids in the Make-A-Wish North Dakota program.

It features superheroes and super-villains along the race course, and draws people out to live out their dreams of making a difference.

Wish Fast founder Nick Vculek was inspired to start the run six years ago as an NDSU senior when he saw the “Batkid” phenomenon.

That’s when one little boy with Make-A-Wish inspired who had a dream of being a real-life Batman inspired much of the city of San Francisco, California to turn out en masse to make his wish come true.

The event is such a success that for the first time, simultaneous races are happening this Saturday, May 4th in the cities of Fargo, Bismarck and Williston.

Vculek, dressed as Captain America, stopped by the KVRR Morning Show to sit down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about what it’s like to make childhood dreams of being a superhero feel like a reality for a day, for both the runners and the children of Make-A-Wish, some of whom are still coming back to race, years later.

Event info:

Fargo/Bismarck/Williston

Saturday, May 4th

8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/WishFast/

