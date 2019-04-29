Moorehead Police Collect 125 lbs. of Prescription Drugs

We collected 9 boxes of medications totaling about 125 lbs. Since April 2010, the Moorhead Police has collected approximately 4,489 lb of medications from the public.

MOORHEAD, MN — This past Saturday, the Moorhead Police partnered with the DEA and Walgreens for another national prescription medication take-back event.

The Moorhead Police Department regularly participates in the national prescription medication take-back events, but we also have a drug drop-off safe in the lobby of the law enforcement center that is open and available to the public 24/7 to drop off unused prescription medications.

Disposing of unused/expired medications helps in combating accidental poisoning, misuse, overdose and pollution of our waterways.