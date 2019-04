Moorhead’s Pilon Wins Second Consecutive High School Play of the Week

Pilon's Catch was part of no-hitter

MOORHEAD, Minn. — For the second consecutive week, Noah Pilon of Moorhead Baseball takes home the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week.

His grab was part of a no-hitter and the Spuds first win of the season.

Congratulations to Pilon and Moorhead Spuds back for being back-to-back champions.