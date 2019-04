Shanley Girls Soccer Wins Fourth Match In A Row

Deacons beat the Packers, 7-0

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley Girls Soccer remains undefeated after a 7-0 victory over West Fargo Tuesday night.

Elsa Wambach scored the first goal for the Deacons then assisted on the second to Hannah Hansen a minute later.

The Deacons went on to score five more goals in the second half en route to the eventual win.