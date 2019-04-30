Concordia Students Take Break from Studying, Help Clean Up Community

They picked up trash in Island Park

FARGO, N.D. — Concordia students are taking a break from studying for finals and using that time to make the community a better place.

The organizations Cobbers in Action, Better Together, and Rhombus Guys pizza teamed up to pick up trash at Island Park.

Organizers say there was more trash than they expected. One person picked up about two bags full of garbage.

“I’ve lived in Moorhead my whole life and I’ve never seen that much. I decided to take action and do something about it,” Sealav Amedi, cleanup organizer, said.

“Being civically engaged, actually showing up to these activities and showing up outside of your mandatory schedule of daily events, can help you in building a spirit for the community,” Al O’Connell, president of Cobbers in Action, said.

Cobbers in Action regularly does projects that spread kindness like donating to nonprofits or buying coffee for strangers.