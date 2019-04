High Risk Sex Offender Moves Into Grand Forks Hotel

GRAND FORKS, ND — A high risk sex offender has moved into the My Place Hotel in Grand Forks.

Police say 30-year-old Michael Kruk has convictions for gross sexual imposition.

Court records show he raped a ten year old boy he was babysitting in West Fargo when he was a teen.

He also inserted his finger into two young boys he was babysitting in 2003 in McHenry County.

Kruk will have to remain registered as a sex offender for life.