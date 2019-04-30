HS Roundup: Softball, Baseball, Soccer Highlights

Sheyenne Softball/Baseball/Soccer, Central Cass Win

FARGO, N.D.– Tuesday was a busy night for local high school sports.

West Fargo and Sheyenne played in softball and baseball.

The Mustangs took care of business in both games. They scored in the first inning and went on to win in a run rule, 14-4 over the Packers.

On the diamond, the Mustangs mustered up four runs in the sixth inning and went on to win, 4-0.

On the pitch, the Mustangs controlled possession for most of the match netting two goals and winning 2-0.

In Casselton, Central Cass took both games of a doubleheader over Hillsboro-CV. The Squirrels scored 19 runs in game two including 12 through the first three innings.