Moorhead Police Dealing With Disturbance Near Concordia

MOORHEAD, MN — The Moorhead Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office, along with other assisting agencies are responding to a disturbance on 5 St S.
Roads are blocked off on 4 St, 5 St, and 6 St S from 14 Ave through 18 Ave S.
Please avoid the area.
If you live in the area, please stay in your homes until the matter is resolved.
Police say a male is possibly armed with firearm and they believe he’s still in home.
Negotiators are working towards a peaceful resolution.
Red River Swat has been called to assist.
Concordia College in Moorhead sent the following message to students this morning:
Law enforcement were called to house near 14th Ave. and 5 St. in Moorhead for a domestic incident. The person is contained within the home and is believed to have a weapon. Please do not go near the area at this time. Bill MacDonald – Director, Security/Public Safety
