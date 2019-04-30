Moorhead Police Dealing With Disturbance Near Concordia

Roads are blocked off on 4 St, 5 St, and 6 St S from 14 Ave through 18 Ave S.

MOORHEAD, MN — The Moorhead Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office, along with other assisting agencies are responding to a disturbance on 5 St S.

Please avoid the area.

If you live in the area, please stay in your homes until the matter is resolved.

Police say a male is possibly armed with firearm and they believe he’s still in home.

Negotiators are working towards a peaceful resolution.

Red River Swat has been called to assist.

Concordia College in Moorhead sent the following message to students this morning:

Law enforcement were called to house near 14th Ave. and 5 St. in Moorhead for a domestic incident. The person is contained within the home and is believed to have a weapon. Please do not go near the area at this time. Bill MacDonald – Director, Security/Public Safety

