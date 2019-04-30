Sheyenne Intersection To Close, Fargo-Moorhead Bridge Reopens

The cleanup of parks and trails along the river will continue as water levels drop

The intersection of 40th Avenue West and Sheyenne Street in West Fargo is closing to all traffic at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Since work started in the area the contractor has identified a number of inefficiencies that do not allow keeping the intersection open.

It is expected to be closed until June 15.

The intersection will remain open for pedestrians and bicycle access during the road closure.

Flood waters continue to recede allowing more roads and bridges to reopen.

The former toll bridge between Fargo and Moorhead has reopened.

The bridge was closed at the start of April as the Red River rose.

Rivershore Drive underpass in Moorhead is also now open.

