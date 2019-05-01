Downtown Fargo’s Iconic Black Building Gets New Sign

FARGO, N.D. – Downtown Fargo’s Black Building got a new look on Wednesday.

A large crane installed a new 30 foot sign based on the original, neon blade one from the 1930s.

Kilbourne Group, which owns the eight story tall building, says the tower is undergoing its largest renovation since it was built 89 years ago. The company says the $35,000 sign is part of a $10 to $13 million dollar project to authentically renovate the building to “it’s former glory.”

“We would invite people to come down tonight. We’re expecting 8:30 at dusk when the sign will come on for the first time. So, it will be exciting to see that,” Kilbourne Group Project Manager Mike Zimney said.

Kilbourne Group says the black building’s fifth floor executive office suites will be available for leasing in June. West Fargo-based Bobcat will also take over a floor-and-a-half of office space this fall.