Driver’s License Division Director Under Investigation

Glenn Jackson has been on paid administrative leave since February

BISMARCK, ND — The director of North Dakota’s driver’s license division is under investigation for an undisclosed reason.

Glenn Jackson has been on paid administrative leave since February while a “workplace investigation” is being done.

DOT spokeswoman Jamie Olson would not give the nature of the investigation.

She says she does not know when the investigation will be finished.

North Dakota’s transportation department has more than 1,000 employees, and a two-year budget of $1.2 billion.