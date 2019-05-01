Driver’s License Division Director Under Investigation

Glenn Jackson has been on paid administrative leave since February
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, ND — The director of North Dakota’s driver’s license division is under investigation for an undisclosed reason.

Glenn Jackson has been on paid administrative leave since February while a “workplace investigation” is being done.

DOT spokeswoman Jamie Olson would not give the nature of the investigation.

She says she does not know when the investigation will be finished.

North Dakota’s transportation department has more than 1,000 employees, and a two-year budget of $1.2 billion.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like

Moorhead Standoff Suspect Also Wanted In Wisconsin

MOORHEAD, MN -- The suspect involved in a nearly nine hour standoff in Moorhead on Tuesday is expected in court this week. But according to court records, 35-year-old Blake Fitzgerald is also wanted on a felony warrant out of Wisconsin for…

Driver's License Division Director Under Investigation

BISMARCK, ND -- The director of North Dakota's driver's license division is under investigation for an undisclosed reason. Glenn Jackson has been on paid administrative leave since February while a ``workplace investigation'' is being done. DOT spokeswoman Jamie Olson would not…