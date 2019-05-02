Community Learns About $9 Million Northern Cass Bond Proposal

The bond would bring new programs to the school district

ARGUSVILLE, N.D. – Community members in the Northern Cass School District discuss a nine million dollar bond that would bring new programs to the school district.

The bond will be on the ballot for the general election on June 11th and would add a vocal and instrumental music space. It would also repurpose the current gym into a personalized learning lab and additional classrooms.

“We’ve had people come forward and said they’re fully supportive and others that are concerned about the impact it’s going to have on taxes. That’s really what our meetings are tonight to clarify what that impact will be and to talk about what the impact will be to our learners and our communities if they do agree,” Northern Cass Superintendent Corey Steiner said.

There will be three more public meetings on the bond this month in Arthur on May 6, Hunter on May 13 and Grandin on May 16.