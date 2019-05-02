CU Board of Regents Confirm Mark Kennedy As Next President, Vote Was 5-4

He has been president at UND since 2016.

DENVER — UND President Mark Kennedy has been selected as the next CU system president by the University of Colorado Board of Regents.

The vote was split four-four but a “yes” vote by Chair Sue Sharkey gave Kennedy the votes he needed.

His compensation package was approved by a 8-1 vote.

Kennedy was the target of demonstrations and online petitions demanding that the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents find another finalist.

They were upset with Kennedy’s conservative voting record as a Republican Congressman from Minnesota.

Last week, Kennedy visited all four CU campuses to talk with faculty and students.

More than 700 University of Colorado students, faculty and alumni signed an online petition calling on the Board of Regents to withdraw support for Kennedy.

