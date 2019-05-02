Minnesota Governor Signs Bill To Make Marital Rape Illegal

The Law prevented prosecutors from filing rape charges against people accused of sexually assaulting their spouses

ST. PAUL, MN — Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill repealing a Minnesota law that prevented prosecutors from filing rape charges against people accused of sexually assaulting their spouses.

Looking on as Walz signed the bill was Jenny Teeson.

The Andover woman went public after prosecutors dropped a felony charge against her now ex-husband.

He drugged and recorded himself raping her while she was unconscious.

He served just 30 days in jail for invasion of privacy.

Walz praised Teeson’s courage and persistence in changing what he called “an antiquated and shameful law.”