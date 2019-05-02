ND’s First Coding Center Code Ninjas Opens in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – A new way for kids to have fun and learn is coming to Fargo called Code Ninjas.

The first kid’s coding center in North Dakota can be found at 4480 23rd Avenue South next to the Anderson Softball Complex.

It’s a game–based education program for kids from ages 7 to 14.

Students will learn to code by making their own video game which will later become an app available to the public.

“When they’re actually coding, they’re actually building a video game that they get to play. Som the students are having fun and not necessarily knowing that they’re learning because they’re having so much fun doing it,”

Code Ninjas will have its grand opening on Saturday from 1:00 to 5:00 PM.