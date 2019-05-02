NDSU Holds 5th Annual Green and Gold Gala

Student Athletes celebrated Bison athletics at the Fargo Theather

FARGO, N.D. — It was a special evening for NDSU athletics as the school honored its student-athletes at the fifth annual Green and Gold Gala.

Members of every team got a chance to change out of their uniforms and come out to the Fargo Theatre to celebrate Bison athletics.

They walked the green carpet and had their photos taken before heading inside to begin the award show.

The competition was stiff, especially given the amount of success the teams had.

“There was a stretch where between winning the national championship in football, men’s basketball winning the summit league tournament and playing on national TV, Payton Otterdahl winning two individual national championships, and then going to the White House,” athletic director Matt Larsen said. “Those are things that some schools never get an opportunity to do, we did all of those in one month.”

Female Rookie – Kalli Hegerle, Volleyball

Male Rookie – Max Loven, Baseball

Female Pride – Vanessa Anderson, Softball

Male Pride – Ryan Enerson, Track & Field

Female Athlete – KK Leddy, Softball

Male Athlete – Payton Otterdahl, Track & Field