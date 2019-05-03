Gunderson’s Jewelers Opens Fargo Location

The store is the only Rolex dealer in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — There’s a new jewelry store in town to help you jazz up your outfits.

Gunderson’s Jewelers, located on 28th Street South, had their grand opening. They also have stores in Sioux City, Sioux Falls and Omaha.

Gunderson’s sells everything from engagement rings to necklaces to watches. You can also get pieces custom made.

The store is the only Rolex dealer in North Dakota.

“Fargo’s such a dynamic community that is was kind of a natural fit for us. For our customers, they can go to any one of our Gunderson stores and be able to have access to the same warranties, guarantees, services that we have throughout the whole region,” Brian Gunderson, the owner, said.

The grand opening celebration will continue May 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with live entertainment and appetizers.