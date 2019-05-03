HS Roundup: Baseball Highlights

West Fargo, Mandan, Fargo North Come up with wins on Friday Night

FARGO, N.D. — There was plenty of Friday night baseball around town this week.

West Fargo played in a doubleheader against Mandan.

In game one, Packers fell behind 7-0. They would go on to score three runs to try to fight their way back before eventually falling 7-3 to the Braves.

Game two was a different story. This time it was West Fargo getting ahead. They score nine runs and shutout Mandan to take the 9-0 victory.

Fargo North played at home against Valley City in a doubleheader.

Spartans took game one 4-0.

In game two, North only needed four innings to score eight runs and complete its second shutout of the night, taking it 8-0.