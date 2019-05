HS Roundup: Softball Highlights

Fargo North, Shanley got the wins

FARGO, N.D. — Two local softball teams added to their win columns on Friday night.

Shanley came back from behind to take get the 10-6 win over Devils Lake.

Fargo North played in a doubleheader at home against Mandan. They won a close contest 5-4 in the first matchup.

They handled things a little easier in the second game. They go on a scoring spree and end it with 19 runs. Spartans get the big win 19-9 over the Braves.