Play of the Week Nominees: May 3

Shanley, West Fargo Battle for POTW
Nick Couzin,

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley Girls Soccer gets its third nominee of the spring season. The Deacons have been absolutely dominating this year. The team is undefeated and has not allowed a goal.

Their nominee comes from the West Fargo game last Tuesday night. Elsa Wambach assists Hannah Hansen for the goal who nets it into the upper ninety.

The second nominee comes from West Fargo and Sheyenne softball. The Packers can’t quite make the play on the hit into center field but Mariah Peters is able to make the throw home and get the third runner out.

You can vote for the Play of the Week on the Sports tab of KVRR.com or by voting in the poll tweeted out by @KVRRSports.

