Shots Fired Inside Williston Restaurant

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFGO/KEYZ) – Police are looking for a gunman who reportedly opened fire inside a restaurant Friday afternoon in Williston.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at Outlaws Bar & Grill.

There was no immediate information about injuries.

Police are telling Williston residents to avoid the area around the restaurant and to shelter in place until the suspect is located.

Williston schools were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.