Devils Lake Takes Care of Business Against Wahpeton

The Firebirds defeated the Huskies 3-2, 4-1 in Saturday's Doubleheader

WAHPETON, N.D. — Devils Lake traveled south to take on Wahpeton in a doubleheader on Saturday and finished the day by adding two more wins to its record.

In game one, the Huskies kept it close, but the Firebirds were able to escape with the 3-2 win.

Things were close early on in game two. Devils Lake scored three runs in the fourth to pull away from the Huskies. They added another score in the fifth and final inning to make it 4-1 and take home the second victory of the day.