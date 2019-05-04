Driver Hits Home in Grand Forks, Attempts to Run Away

the passenger in the car was taken to Altru Hospital for observation, no other injuries were reported

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A driver hits a house in Grand Forks and then tries to run from the accident.

Just after 1:00 this afternoon, police say 22-year-old Preston Zeste of Grand Forks hit the east side of a home on 47th Avenue South and Cherry Street. Zeste and a passenger then attempted to run away.

The passenger was taken to Altru Hospital for observation. Zeste is cited for multiple charges including DUI Refusal and Driving Under Suspension. The homeowner did not mention any injuries to police.