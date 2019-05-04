NDSU Baseball’s Loven Throws Complete Game in Win over Omaha

Bison beat the Mavericks, 3-2

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State baseball team used timely hitting and a complete game performance from freshman Max Loven on the mound to beat Summit League leading Omaha 3-2 Saturday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

It was the first victory of the year against the Mavericks, as the Bison improved to 14-21 overall and 11-12 in the Summit League. Omaha dropped to 26-15-1 overall and 18-5 in league play. The two teams return to action on Sunday, May 5 for the series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Omaha scored the first two runs of the game in the fourth inning. Keil Krumwiede hit a sacrifice fly to center field that drove in Thomas Debonville. With two outs, Grant Suponchick doubled to right center to bring in Matt Bondarchuk for the 2-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, Carter Thompson singled to right center to bring in Brock Anderson. Charley Hesse then reached on a bunt single, as Sean Noel scored to tie the game. In the bottom of the sixth, Jayse McLean hit a pinch hit double down the left field line, driving in Thompson for the winning run.

Anderson led the Bison with two hits on the day, his team-leading 10th multi hit game of the season. Loven went the distance on the mound for the second-straight game. Loven gave up just four hits and two walks with the two runs. He struck out six as he improved to 3-2 on the season.