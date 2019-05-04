NDSU Softball Takes Doubleheader Over UND in First Meeting Since 2017

Bison scored 17 runs over both games

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) KK Leddy and Paige Vargas threw back-to-back shutouts as North Dakota State took a pair from North Dakota by the scores of 3-0 and 14-0 in five innings in a Summit League doubleheader played on Saturday, May 4, in front of 453 spectators at Tharaldson Park.

NDSU (38-12, 16-1 SL) and North Dakota (21-33, 6-11 SL) close out the three-game series at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 5, on Senior Day. The Bison claimed their eighth league regular season championship and will be the tournament’s No. 1 seed when play begins May 8 in Fargo.

Vargas, a freshman righty from Mission Viejo, Calif., crafted her fourth straight shutout and sixth overall in the second game with her second one-hitter of the season. On 64 pitches, she struck out seven, walked one and allowed a fourth inning infield single to Lyndsay Hathaway. Vargas improved to 14-4 overall.

North Dakota State raced out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. Cara Beatty led the way with three hits including a triple and three RBI. Nicole Licea went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI at the plate. Licea also turned in several alert defensive plays in both games. Katie Shoultz added two hits and the Bison had 13 overall

Nikki Pica (6-12) and Emily Rosas pitched for North Dakota with Pica taking the loss.

Leddy, a senior from Middleburgh, Fla., took advantage of a couple of defensive plays to keep her 10th shutout of the season intact in the first game. Leddy (21-7) allowed five hits, struck out four and walked one. Jannay Jones (8-14) was impressive in her start for North Dakota, with two strikeouts and no walks.

Fellow senior, first base Vanessa Anderson hustled near the dugout to make a nice grab of a foul ball, then fired a strike to third baseman Sam Koehn to erase the UND baserunner in the second inning.

Then in the sixth inning, a Fighting Hawks baserunner was hit by a batted ball to end the UND rally.

NDSU took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Madyson Camacho led off with an infield single, moved to second on a ground out and scored on a North Dakota error.

North Dakota State added two runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 3-0. Anderson rifled a RBI single down the left field line and late scored on a UND error.

Camacho went 3-for-3 with a triple, while Anderson had two hits for the Bison.