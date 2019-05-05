NDSU Baseball Walks Off Omaha to Take Series

Bison beat the Mavericks 2-1 in 13 innings

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State senior Sean Noel hit a single through the right side in the bottom of the 13th inning Sunday afternoon to bring in Peter Brookshaw for a 2-1 Bison victory over Omaha in a 13 inning thriller.

All three games of the weekend series were determined by one run, as the NDSU baseball team improved to 15-21 overall and 12-12 in the Summit League with two wins on the weekend. Omaha dropped to 26-16-1 overall and 18-6 in league play. The Bison return to action on Monday, May 5 for the final non-conference game of the year against Concordia. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

NDSU struck first as Brock Anderson grounded out to shortstop in the first inning, allowing Bennett Hostetler to score. In the top of the third, Omaha got a two-out single to left field by Parker Smejkal to bring in Matt Bonderchuck for the only Maverick run of the game.

Omaha went 1-2-3 in the top of the 13th inning. Brookshaw started the bottom half with a single to left field. Brookshaw moved to second as Anderson reached on an error on a sacrifice bunt attempt. On the next pitch, Noel showed bunt, but pulled back to slap one through the right side for the game-winning hit.

Brookshaw, Noel and Charley Hesse each had two hits on the day. As a team, the Bison had 24 defensive assists, breaking the school record of 23 set in 1981 against Minnesota State-Moorhead.

Parker Harm earned the victory, as he improved to 4-4 on the year. Harm tossed the final three innings, striking out one, walking one and giving up a hit on 41 pitches. Ben Smith had a no-decision in the start, as he struck out four, walked four and gave up a run on five hits in eight innings of work. Blake Tritch allowed a walk and a hit in 1.1 innings of work, while Jordan Harms struck out one and walked one in two-thirds of an inning.