Man Dead After Stealing Squad Car, Crashing into Semi in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A man is dead after police say he got in a fight with police officers, stole a squad car and crashed into a semi on Interstate 29 in Grand Forks.

Grand Forks Police say they were checking on the welfare of a man around 5:00 Monday night when they found out he had a warrant. While trying to get him in handcuffs, the man became violent and broke an officer’s gun holster trying to disarm him.

The man fled in the squad car and got onto I-29 heading north. He then crossed the median and crashed into a semi.

Parts of the interstate are blocked off with the investigators processing the scene.

“We’d as the public’s cooperation in remaining clear of the interstate as much as possible between Demers Avenue and 32nd Avenue,” Grand Forks Police Lt. Derik Zimmel said.

The man’s name will be released once family is notified.