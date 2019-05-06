Officers Shoot, Kill Motorcyclist Near Duluth After Chase

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says 37-year-old Timothy Majchrzak was shot multiple times and died at the scene Saturday afternoon.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A motorcyclist who allegedly fled from police in Hermantown was shot and killed by officers who also struck him with a squad car.

A gun was found near him, but authorities haven’t said whether he threatened officers.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office ultimately will review whether the officers’ use of force was justified.

City police and county deputies were involved.

The BCA says law officers were not wearing body cameras.

The agency will determine whether squad car cameras captured any part of the encounter that included both a vehicle chase and a foot chase.

