Riverzen Providing “Plants to Patients” at RRV Women’s Clinic With Help From Herbs

The salon and art studio has been getting involved with plants for patients since is began in 2012

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead salon and art studio tries to spread a little cheer at the Red River Women’s Clinic with a little help from herbs.

Riverzen will sell the plants through May 17. All the proceeds will go to Plants for Patients, an organization giving planted pots and handwritten notes to people who need a little extra kindness. All the plants will be given to patients at the women’s clinic. Riverzen has been working with Plants for Patients since it began in 2012.

“It’s the people that are awesome that support it and work for it. It’s a great program to support in our community,” said Kim Jore, owner of Riverzen.

One of her clients even donated chives from Japan so they can be sold. Riverzen will have a Mother’s Day open house Wednesday through Sunday.