Young Boy Dies In Hot SUV In St. Paul, Father Was Working At Grillfest

ST. PAUL, MN — A 4-year-old is dead after his father left him in a hot SUV for hours while he worked the Grillfest event at CHS Field in St. Paul on Saturday.

26-year-old Kristopher Taylor of Apple Valley is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Authorities say Taylor left the window open a crack and gave the boy a hand-held video game while he worked for a couple of hours.

He returned to the SUV to find the boy was stiff.

Temperatures reached 70 degrees and the criminal complaint says the boy was in the sun.