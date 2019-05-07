Man Identified Who Stole Squad Car And Crashed Into Semi

GLYNDON, Minn. - (AP) White House officials say Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Minnesota to talk with farmers and steelworkers about the status of a trade deal with Mexico and Canada. Pence is scheduled to begin his day…
KENSINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - An elementary school in the west central Minnesota town of Kensington is closed Tuesday following an overnight officer-involved shooting near the school property. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension…
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) A man is dead after police say he got in a fight with police officers, stole a SUV and crashed into a semi on I-29 in Grand Forks. The man has now been identified as 33-year-old…