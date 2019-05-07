Man Identified Who Stole Squad Car And Crashed Into Semi

The man has now been identified as 33-year-old Jordan Poitra.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) A man is dead after police say he got in a fight with police officers, stole a SUV and crashed into a semi on I-29 in Grand Forks.

Police were checking on Poitra’s welfare at a southside business around 5 pm. Monday when they found out he had a warrant for his arrest.

While attempting to get Poitra in handcuffs, he became violent and started fighting with officers.

He broke an officer’s holster while trying to take the gun away.

Poitra fled in the marked SUV and got onto I-29 heading north.

He then crossed the median into the path of an oncoming semi and the vehicles collided, killing him.

The semi had heavy damage.

The stolen SUV was destroyed.

Drivers were being asked to stay clear of a section of I-29 between 32nd Ave S and DeMers Ave. for several hours as investigators processed the scene.