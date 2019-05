Montpelier Man Killed After His Jeep is Rear-Ended

Both vehicles hit the ditch and the jeep rolled

MONTPELIER, N.D. — A rear–end crash claimed the life of an 80–year–old man from Montpelier.

The crash happened around 6:30 Monday night on Highway 46.

The man’s jeep was hit from behind by a pickup driven by Damon Smith of Litchville.

Both vehicles hit the ditch and the jeep rolled, throwing the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

Smith was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and released.

The crash is still under investigation.