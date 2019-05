Moorhead Police Identify Robbery Suspect

Police are searching for 51-year-old Robert Evans

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead police identify the suspect in a Gate City Bank robbery.

They say this man, 51-year-old Robert Evans, went into the Azool Hornbacher’s, went up to the bank teller and gave the employee a note demanding money.

It happened last Wednesday shortly after 5:30 pm.

Evans has outstanding warrants out of West Virginia.

Police don’t believe he is still in our area.

He was last seen driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Iowa license plates DNL661.