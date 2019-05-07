People are Making Rain Barrels for a Cleaner Red River

MOORHEAD, MINN.– People in Cass and Clay Counties are helping protect the Red River’s water quality by building their own rain barrels.

The Cass County Soil Conservation District, the Clay County Soil and Water Conservation District, and River Keepers come together to teach people about the benefits of having a rain barrel at their home.

Participants learn the basics of water quality and the effects of storm water runoff.

Rain barrels help keep pollutants like chemicals from roof surfaces, and bacteria from animals and birds from going into the Red River through runoff.

Rain barrels capture water and hold it so it can be used later on lawns, gardens or indoor plants.

“We really just try to hone in on all of those benefits that rain barrels have for our yards and for the environment,” said Kim Morris, project coordinator for River Keepers. “So that really what we want people to take away, and it makes life a little bit easier. You have water that you can capture and then use for your garden, and put it in a convenient place for you to use.”

Residents are making their own 55–gallon rain barrel from scratch and learn about maintaining the barrel and how to use the water that they accumulate.

“This workshop was great, ” said participant, Karrie Kantola. “It was full of really valuable information, and you get to go home with your own rain barrel so you’re set up to be successful from the start which is nice. And you learn a little more about how it all comes together.”

Having a rain barrel at your home could reduce your water bill and help keep the Red River clean.

“The Red River is our drinking water source so we want to do those little things that we can do on a day to day basis that help keep the Red River Riparian area clean and all those little things,” added Morris.

The next rain barrel workshop is scheduled for June 13 in West Fargo.