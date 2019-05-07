Person of Interest in Milnor Death Has Died in Missouri

The Random County State's Attorney says there was not sufficient evidence to charge Barry Wedge

CABOOL, Mo. — A man considered the primary person of interest in the death of a Milnor, North Dakota man earlier this year has died in Missouri.

Ransom County State’s Attorney Fallon Kelly says there was not sufficient evidence to charge 42–year–old Barry Wedge in the February shooting death of 34–year–old William Galusha at the home the two shared in Milnor.

Wedge died of a self–inflicted bullet wound last Saturday when he exchanged gunshots with police in Missouri who were trying to pull him over for suspected drunken driving.

Kelly says the investigation into the death of Galusha is ongoing.