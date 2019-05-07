Thinking Green: Recycling Printer Cartridges

Think there's a lot of old junk on the streets right now? That's nothing compared to used printer cartridges.

There are a lot of folks out roaming the neighborhoods for Cleanup Week, finding ways to recycle old things to give them fresh new life rather than sending them to the landfill.

But if you think there’s a lot of old stuff out right now, you should see the sheer volume of old, used-up printer cartridges we produce every year.

Danny Lipford gives us the details of how big a pile of little plastic printer pieces there are, and what you can do to go greener with your printer cartridge instead, in this week’s Thinking Green.