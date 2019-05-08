“Operation Intern” Offers Matching Funds To North Dakota Employers

Employers can receive up to $4,000 in matching funds by taking on high school and college interns
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, ND — If you have a business in North Dakota and need some help this summer you might want to check into “Operation Intern” from the state Department of Commerce.

Employers can receive up to $4,000 in matching funds by taking on high school and college interns.

The program’s primary focus is employers in energy, advanced manufacturing, value-added agriculture, tourism and technology-based businesses.

Priority also is given to new start-ups and companies that never have participated in the program.

Applications for the first round of funding, which runs from June 1 through March 31, 2020, will be accepted until next Friday.

Find out how to apply here.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

You Might Like

Sale of Duluth-Based Retailer Maurices Finalized

DULUTH, Minn. - Maurices has announced that its sale to private equity firm OpCapita is complete, marking a new era in the Duluth-based women’s fashion retailer’s 88-year history. The headquarters of the company will remain in downtown Duluth. “This is…

Twins Offer $5 Tickets, Sell Out In Hours

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- Minnesota Twins are trying to fill the seats at Target Field following a drop in attendance. The team decided to sell tickets starting at $5 without fees for the remaining home games in May. And they went fast.…