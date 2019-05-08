“Operation Intern” Offers Matching Funds To North Dakota Employers

Employers can receive up to $4,000 in matching funds by taking on high school and college interns

BISMARCK, ND — If you have a business in North Dakota and need some help this summer you might want to check into “Operation Intern” from the state Department of Commerce.

Employers can receive up to $4,000 in matching funds by taking on high school and college interns.

The program’s primary focus is employers in energy, advanced manufacturing, value-added agriculture, tourism and technology-based businesses.

Priority also is given to new start-ups and companies that never have participated in the program.

Applications for the first round of funding, which runs from June 1 through March 31, 2020, will be accepted until next Friday.

Find out how to apply here.