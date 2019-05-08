Stamp Out Hunger: Leave Donations at Your Mailbox on Saturday

It's the 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive

FARGO, N.D. — Donating to those in need can be as easy as a trip to your mailbox.

Saturday, May 11 is the National Association of Letter Carriers 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

You can leave non–perishable donations by your mailbox Saturday morning.

The goal is to exceed last year’s total of 33,000 pounds of food.

The mayors of Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead, and Dilworth have proclaimed May 11th as National Letter Carriers Food Drive Day.

“You’re seeing the bags out there, and it just gives you a good feeling. That hey, people are listening, people are helping out and it’s going to be a good day. That’s the only way I can put it, it makes you feel good,” Joe Cusher, a mail carrier, said.

Food donations will go to the Great Plains Food Bank, Emergency Food Pantry, and Dorothy Day House.