Man Arrested After Starting Fire During Argument

DENT, MN — An argument results in a fire and the arrest of a man near Dent, Minnesota.

Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Joshua Fearing after he kicked a plastic gas can during the argument.

He was smoking at the time and the gas ignited starting the floor and walls of a garage on fire.

Fearing put out the fire while the woman called 911.

It caused several thousand dollars in damages.