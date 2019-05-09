Man Arrested After Starting Fire During Argument

VP Mike Pence Pressures Democrats to Pass USMCA at Glyndon Farm
GLYNDON, MINN. - While at R & J Johnson Farms in Glyndon, Vice President Mike Pence spoke with dozens of farmers to hear their concerns. He touched on two major topics: getting…
DENT, MN — An argument results in a fire and the arrest of a man near Dent, Minnesota.
Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Joshua Fearing after he kicked a plastic gas can during the argument.
He was smoking at the time and the gas ignited starting the floor and walls of a garage on fire.
Fearing put out the fire while the woman called 911.
It caused several thousand dollars in damages.