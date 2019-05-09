MN High School Baseball Roundup

Perham, Breckenridge Pick up wins on Thursday
Kathryn Gallo,

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — Perham baseball continued its undefeated season with a pair of wins over Barnesville and Breckenridge took down Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 5-1 in a couple of Thursday night matchups.

Barnesville nearly got the win in the first game against the Yellowjackets. They made it to extra innings tied 2-2 before Perham scored a run in the eighth to take the game 3-2.

In the latter game of the night, the Yellowjackets offense got into a groove. The team scored 11 runs and kept the Trojans to just five to take their second victory of the day.

Breckenridge traveled to DGF’s field and took care of business. They jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back. The Cowboys only allowed one run to the Rebels and they finish the day with another win on the season.

 

