City of Breckenridge, MN Issues Drinking Water Advisory

Do not use water. Use a safe alternative source. They expect to have the issue resolved this afternoon.

BRECKENRIDGE, ,MN — The City of Breckenridge, MN has issued a drinking water advisory.

The City of Breckenridge water currently has a higher than normal PH level.

They suggest residents do not use water, and instead use a safe alternative source.

In a release from the City of Breckenridge they provided instructions to the public:

This water should not be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, food preparation, bathing, showering, or hand washing until further notice.

What may be the health effects?

Chemical contaminants may make you sick, and may be a particular health concern for some people. If you experience unusual symptoms and they persist, it is recommended you seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.

What happened? What is being done?

We had a recent power outage that affected the amount of lime that is dispensed into the water at our water treatment plant. Lime is the water treatment that we use to soften our water. Too much lime was dispensed into the water, and thus we are temporarily seeing an increase in the PH level.

The lime issue has been corrected; however, it will take some time to get this water with the high PH levels through the system. We are currently flushing the system through specific hydrants located throughout the City. We will inform you when tests show water is safe and you can return to using water. We anticipate resolving this problem by this afternoon.

Please share this information with other people who drink this water and who may not have received this notice directly (people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, businesses, etc.). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

For more information

For more information, please contact City Hall at 218-643-4681.

Please refer to Community Drinking Water Advisory Guidance (https://www.health.state.mn.us/…/w…/docs/com/dwaguidance.pdf) for more information.

You can also call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791 for general guidelines regarding water quality safety.