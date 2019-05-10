LIVE: Be A Hero At HERO Bash

HERO Refurbishes Health Equipment For People Here And Around The World

The Executive Director of Healthcare Equipment Recycling Organization, or HERO, Maren Gemar, joins Adam to talk about HERO’s mission and the 15th annual HERO Bash.

The bash is Friday, February 10th from 6-9 p.m. at Delta Hotels by Marriott in Fargo.

HERO takes used medical equipment, refurbishes it, and sells it at reduced prices for people who can’t afford full-priced equipment.

The group supplies everything from wheelchairs and crutches to sanitary supplies to large items like lift beds.

Proceeds from tonight’s bash and auction will go towards a waived fee program for people who can’t pay for medical necessities, along with supplies for mission trips to foreign countries.

Tickets for the Hero Bash are $20. You can buy them at the door of the event.

You can find out more about the HERO Bash and what the organization does by clicking here.