2020 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Heading To Otter Tail County

What Mother's Day Means to Moms
FARGO, N.D. -- Finding out you're going to be a mother for the first time doesn't always come easy. "I was really scared but I was excited. I kind of just had a feeling I…
OTTER TAIL CO., MN — Next year’s Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener has already been announced and it’ll be a lot closer to our neck of the woods.
The governor and others will head to Thumper Pond Resort in Otter Tail County.
Thumper Pond will serve as the event headquarters from May 7 -10 in 2020.
The 73rd annual Governor’s Fishing Opener will be hosted by a committee of volunteers from Otter Tail County.
The 2019 fishing opener just wrapped up in Albert Lea, Minnesota.
The Governor’s Fishing Opener has been a Minnesota tradition since 1948.