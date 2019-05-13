Mahnomen Man Arrested After Randomly Firing Several Shots

Deputies and White Earth Tribal officers responded shortly before 8:30 Sunday night

MAHNOMEN, MN — A Mahnomen, Minnesota man is in jail after firing several shots, including one through the window of a bank in Mahnomen.

22-year-old Chase Gagnon was taken into custody.

Deputies and White Earth Tribal officers responded shortly before 8:30 Sunday night.

They say Gagnon fired 11 rounds from a pistol.

The sheriff says the shots were fired in random directions and there’s no clear motive.

He believes Gagnon was on some type of drug.